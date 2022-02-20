Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $250.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.50.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $233.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $237.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.77%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,971,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $108,764,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after buying an additional 539,799 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

