Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.64.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a twelve month low of $58.02 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $464,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

