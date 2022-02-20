Morgan Stanley Has $75.71 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235,225 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $75,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $69.14 and a one year high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

