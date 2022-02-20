Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 497,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192,713 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $77,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,713,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ambarella by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,033,000 after acquiring an additional 183,482 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.76. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -162.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $541,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

