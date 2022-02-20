Morgan Stanley Sells 194,332 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 194,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hologic were worth $80,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 187.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,475 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 437.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,840 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $78,202,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $53,825,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

HOLX opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

