Morgan Stanley Has $78.45 Million Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.81% of Cardlytics worth $78,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after purchasing an additional 531,092 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,602,000 after purchasing an additional 253,936 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $20,959,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $18,016,000. Finally, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the second quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $382,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $137,061.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 168,690 shares of company stock worth $11,122,880 and sold 65,112 shares worth $4,338,819. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.