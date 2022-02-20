TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,075 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,815 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after buying an additional 1,253,077 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,425 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $43,342,000 after buying an additional 1,061,788 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after buying an additional 1,007,436 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

