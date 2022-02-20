Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 190,796 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 73.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 452,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,796 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

ASX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

ASX stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

