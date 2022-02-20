Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,595 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $970,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMR opened at $89.33 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

