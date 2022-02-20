Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant during the third quarter worth about $1,021,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Kadant by 33.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $199.36 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.93.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.