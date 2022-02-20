Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,817 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YEXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 331.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 187,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 672,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yext by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after buying an additional 111,083 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Yext by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $958.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.44. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $272,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.