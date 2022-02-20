Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 12,629 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,234,000 after buying an additional 53,587 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

