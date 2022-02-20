Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 50.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,246,000 after acquiring an additional 173,041 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after acquiring an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Sanmina by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

SANM stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

