JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

FROG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.57.

JFrog stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $68.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.58.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,199 shares during the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in JFrog by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,010,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

