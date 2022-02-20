Ryder System (NYSE:R) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.50.

NYSE:R opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 58.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

