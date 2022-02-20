Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. 3D Systems reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,189 shares of company stock valued at $636,769 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. AtonRa Partners increased its position in 3D Systems by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 68,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,023 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,160 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $979,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDD opened at $17.59 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.