Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $27.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.88.

GOLD stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

