Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $136.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.07.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $150.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

