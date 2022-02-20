Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.14.
SAND opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.