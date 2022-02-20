Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.14.

SAND opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

