Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $331.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.20% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

