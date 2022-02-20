Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 138,455 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 138,455 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after acquiring an additional 659,126 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,552,000 after acquiring an additional 413,017 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,341,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

BUD stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

