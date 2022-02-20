Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 78.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,641 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $95.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.96 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.86.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total transaction of $3,673,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $1,088,335.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,977 shares of company stock worth $77,729,180. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.89.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

