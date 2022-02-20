World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 856,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,996 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $48,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 227,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 82,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE opened at $58.55 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

