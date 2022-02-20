Invesco Ltd. Has $49.27 Million Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,418,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,950 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $49,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,240,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,591,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in CI Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,823,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after buying an additional 373,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CI Financial by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after buying an additional 364,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CI Financial by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,498,000 after buying an additional 280,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CIXX. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

CI Financial stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

