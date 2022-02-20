Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,949,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 753,253 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Everi were worth $47,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Everi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Everi by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

