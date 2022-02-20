Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FSR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.55.

NYSE FSR opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fisker has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 64.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 65.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 441,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fisker by 395,776.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,944 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Fisker during the third quarter worth $1,396,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Fisker by 67.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

