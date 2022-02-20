$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.23. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,184 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,730,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,119,000 after acquiring an additional 435,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,034,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,193,000 after acquiring an additional 169,820 shares during the period.

VOYA stock opened at $69.08 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

