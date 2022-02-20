Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.12.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -14.53. Coursera has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,776.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $7,766,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,700,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,566,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

