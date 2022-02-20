The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $150.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.48.

Shares of ABNB opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $215.49. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average of $167.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,873 shares of company stock worth $133,171,020. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

