Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells $329,312.76 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Harvey Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36.

On Friday, December 3rd, Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $654,024.60.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

