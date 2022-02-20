Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Sells $699,504.24 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,194.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,332.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

