Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $82.35 on Friday. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

