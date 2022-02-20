SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $50,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $125.33 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,676 shares of company stock worth $3,533,216 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

