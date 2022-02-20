Invesco Ltd. Has $54.65 Million Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,424 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in 2U were worth $54,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in 2U by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in 2U by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 2U by 56.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of TWOU opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $726.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.