Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 694,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,172 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $52,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 891,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $2,001,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,994 shares of company stock worth $31,512,998 over the last quarter.

RBLX opened at $49.72 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $141.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

