Invesco Ltd. Sells 12,076 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,481,507 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $56,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR opened at $44.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $48.78.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

