Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $1,304,918.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $1,651,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,010,853 shares of company stock worth $76,186,816. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $70.16 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

