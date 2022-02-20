Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 24,199 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,199 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLNW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 981,570 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 624,804 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 851,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 346,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

