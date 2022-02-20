Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 808 JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000.
NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $40.99 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16.
