Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,004 Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ VELO opened at $9.71 on Friday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.