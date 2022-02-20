Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 37.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mattel by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,357 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 889.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 950,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 854,605 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,598,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mattel by 298.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 615,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 461,243 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $24.83 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

