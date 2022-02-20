Marshall Wace LLP Takes $3.83 Million Position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 380,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIIGU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at about $656,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at about $813,000.

Get CIIG Capital Partners II alerts:

NASDAQ:CIIGU opened at $10.04 on Friday. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIIGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU).

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.