Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 438.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth $104,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $120.26 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.57 and a 200-day moving average of $157.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

