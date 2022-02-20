Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

IWR stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

