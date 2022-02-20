Eaton Vance Management Sells 204 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $648.96 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $628.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

