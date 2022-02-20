California State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.08 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 512.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 191,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.