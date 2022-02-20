AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Argus raised their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $72.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11. AECOM has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.