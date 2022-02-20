Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $54.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

