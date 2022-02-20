Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.
NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $186.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.58.
In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 7,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin acquired 7,800 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $166,838 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at $4,710,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1,916.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 492,818 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 412,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 455,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.
About Matrix Service
Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.
