Insider Selling: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) General Counsel Sells $99,228.15 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) General Counsel Mary Miller sold 16,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $99,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ BFLY opened at $5.23 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
